One-year-old survives after crash kills 4 family members in Texas

A man is mourning the loss of his relatives after a crash claimed the lives of four members of their family just days after Thanksgiving in Texas.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK/WVLT) -- A man is mourning the loss of his relatives after a crash claimed the lives of four members of their family just days after Thanksgiving in Texas.

KTRK reports that Andres Garcia lost four relatives to a crash that occurred in Wharton on Nov. 30. Garcia told KTRK that his family now has to bury 25-year-old Daniel Garcia, his fiance Dominique Ramirez, the couple’s two-and-a-half-year-old son and 21-year-old Fernando Garcia.

Andres Garcia said that his niece, one-year-old Isabella, survived.

“What’s keeping me sane is the baby. I have to stay strong for her,” Garcia told KTRK. He added that doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital said Isabella was doing better than expected.

KTRK reported that investigators said the family was hit head-on by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle also died.

