Pence to visit Tennessee, talk virus vaccines

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Memphis on Thursday to discuss the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to his office.

Memphis is home to shipping giant FedEx, which is helping in the national vaccine distribution.

Pence will participate in an afternoon roundtable discussion, which will include Gov. Bill Lee.

Tennessee health officials say the state is expecting to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first allocation in mid-December.

As of Wednesday, there were nearly 878 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, which ranks 24th in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. The state has seen 4,638 COVID-19 related deaths to date.

