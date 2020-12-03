Advertisement

Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder

The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni said. He was set to appear in court Dec. 14.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Dec. 3, 2020
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A 53-year-old manager at a Tennessee fast food restaurant was charged with simple assault after police said he admitted to biting a teenage worker on the shoulder while on the job.

The confrontation happened Nov. 23 at a Wendy’s in Murfreesboro, according to a report filed by the unnamed 17-year-old employee.

The teenager accused the manager of walking up to her during her afternoon shift and biting her on her left shoulder, the Murfreesboro Police Department said in the report. No injuries were reported.

The manager told an officer that the teen “was in the way of the fryer” when she came in for her shift, and that “he was joking when he came up to her and growled,” the report said. He admitted to putting “his mouth on her shoulder,” according to the documents.

The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni said. He was set to appear in court Dec. 14.

The manager’s name was not immediately released. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

