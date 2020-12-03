Advertisement

SC man accused of sexually abusing child, shooting at her father

Bethea reportedly encouraged the underage victim to leave her house without her parent’s permission.
Steven Bethea, 29
Steven Bethea, 29(Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Carolina officials said a man was arrested in connection to an incident involving a juvenile girl and her father.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Steven Bethea was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Officials said Bethea engaged in sexual battery with a female victim between the ages of 11 and 14 more than once. The incidents are believed to have taken place from Oct. 1 through Nov. 28.

Bethea reportedly encouraged the underage victim to leave her house without her parent’s permission. Authorities said when the victim’s father found the two, Bethea fired shots.

Bethea also faces charges of attempted murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Mother of toddler found dead in Sullivan County to appear in court
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

Eric Scott Williams
Tenn. man accused of stealing Gucci bag with $15K in jewelry from open car trunk
Officer Jason Wilson
Crossville police officer dies following asthma attack
Alcoa Tornadoes celebrate their fifth consecutive state championship win / Source: Varsity All...
Tornadoes, Wildcats, ready for state title shot
Patient in a hospital bed.
Active cases decrease as hospitalizations continue to rise, shows Knox County COVID-19 data