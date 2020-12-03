SC man accused of sexually abusing child, shooting at her father

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Carolina officials said a man was arrested in connection to an incident involving a juvenile girl and her father.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Steven Bethea was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Officials said Bethea engaged in sexual battery with a female victim between the ages of 11 and 14 more than once. The incidents are believed to have taken place from Oct. 1 through Nov. 28.

Bethea reportedly encouraged the underage victim to leave her house without her parent’s permission. Authorities said when the victim’s father found the two, Bethea fired shots.

Bethea also faces charges of attempted murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

