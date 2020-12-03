TBI responding to officer-involved shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Greene County Thursday afternoon.

As of around 6:30 p.m., TBI agents were investigating but could not offer any further information.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon in Greene County.



Additional details will be posted on https://t.co/Ukur3rVkY1 when possible. pic.twitter.com/VyJCxzPZqZ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.