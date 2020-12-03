Advertisement

TBI responding to officer-involved shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a report officer-involved shooting in Greene County Thursday afternoon.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a report of an officer-involved shooting in Greene County Thursday afternoon.

As of around 6:30 p.m., TBI agents were investigating but could not offer any further information.

