Tenn. man accused of stealing Gucci bag with $15K in jewelry from open car trunk

Eric Scott Williams
Eric Scott Williams(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a vehicle.

According to reports, Eric Scott Williams was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing the bag. Police said the video showed the victim’s car trunk open for three hours before Williams walked by and stole the purse.

Williams was charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Officials said the stolen items are estimated to cost more than $15,000.

