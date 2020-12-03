Advertisement

TN Promise in need of 800 volunteer mentors by Friday

Individuals who are interested in serving as a mentor are urged to apply before the deadline on Dec. 4.
Individuals who are interested in serving as a mentor are urged to apply before the deadline on Dec. 4.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TN Promise announced 800 volunteers are still needed statewide for the 2021 mentor program.

Volunteers must be at least 21-years-old, are subject to a background check, and must complete a one-hour training session.

Volunteers must be at least 21-years-old, are subject to a background check, and must complete a one-hour training session.

Mentors will serve as a resource for students as they transition from high school to college. They will be subject to a one hour per month commitment, in which they provide reminders, serve as a resource and offer encouragement to students.

In 2021, mentoring will be entirely online using tnAchieves’ new virtual mentoring platform, tnAchieves CONNECT.

People interested in applying as a mentor can apply here.

