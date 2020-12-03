Advertisement

Virginia man to serve 70 years and a day for sexual assault of teen

A Virginia man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 70 years and a day in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2016.
(WITN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WVLT) – A Virginia man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 70 years and a day in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

WJHL reports that Steven Maness was convicted by a jury in October 2018 following a week-long trial. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teen in his vehicle.

“We are pleased that the Circuit Court formally accepted the verdict and imposed the jury-recommended sentence of 70 years and 1 day to serve, effectively amounting to a life sentence for the defendant,” Commonwealth Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said in a release.

Cridlin also praised the victim’s courage.

“This is not an easy thing for any victim, but particularly so for a teenage victim. For over four years, we have fought for justice on her behalf,” Cridlin said. “With the sentence imposed today, I hope that today she can finally feel some semblance of peace and normalcy again.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

East Tennessee Children's Hospital
Donate to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during Radio for Kids
Denali National Park shared video of two Canada lynx spotted in the park just days after...
Denali National Park spots lynx family ‘out for a stroll’
Lynx family
Lynx family on a stroll in Denali park
On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!
And that sets up a WVLT Weather Alert
Weather Alert Friday for nuisance rain