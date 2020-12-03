Virginia man to serve 70 years and a day for sexual assault of teen

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WVLT) – A Virginia man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 70 years and a day in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

WJHL reports that Steven Maness was convicted by a jury in October 2018 following a week-long trial. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teen in his vehicle.

“We are pleased that the Circuit Court formally accepted the verdict and imposed the jury-recommended sentence of 70 years and 1 day to serve, effectively amounting to a life sentence for the defendant,” Commonwealth Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said in a release.

Cridlin also praised the victim’s courage.

“This is not an easy thing for any victim, but particularly so for a teenage victim. For over four years, we have fought for justice on her behalf,” Cridlin said. “With the sentence imposed today, I hope that today she can finally feel some semblance of peace and normalcy again.”

