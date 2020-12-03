West Knoxville donation center gives hundreds of frozen embryos a chance at life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Babies are said to be gifts.

Some come naturally while others are a special delivery like for sisters Molly an Emma Gibson of Clinton.

“The fact that it is here and we’re holding these miracles —unbelievable,” Tina Gibson, mom, said.

The sisters made their debut by way of embryo adoption, making them two of the oldest frozen embryos to be born. They were thawed at the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville after their parents struggled to have a baby on their own.

“Ben has cystic fibrosis and that causes infertility in a lot of men,” Tina said.

The donation center has given the Gibson family and nearly 200 others from across North America a chance at parenthood.

“They have to be able to carry the pregnancy themselves, and we do have an age limit that the woman must not have passed her 46 birthday,” Embryologist Carol Sommerfelt said.

The center takes a woman’s fertilized egg and plants it into a separate mom to be. Their process Sommerfelt said works more than half of the time.

“Those are coming from successful IVF cycle cycles,” said Sommerfelt. In other words, the couples donating the embryos were successful and that’s why they sent other embryos remaining that they’re willing to go if they’re willing to donate.”

Though oftentimes successful, potential parents come in filled with concerns.

“I had a few complications throughout my pregnancy, but they were nothing that was uncommon to have,” Tina said.

The center reports, the embryos are viable indefinitely if they are stored correctly.

The proof is in the Gibson’s two latest gifts.

“Two healthy babies and a healthy husband- life has been great we’ve been grateful we’ve been blessed, for sure,” Tina said.

To learn more about the donation center, click here.

