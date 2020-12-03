Who will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine first in Tennessee?
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Vice President Mike Pence participated in a Nashville roundtable meeting Thursday to discuss how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed across the state.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Vice President Mike Pence participated in a Nashville roundtable meeting Thursday to discuss how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed across the state.
During the meeting, Vice President Mike Pence said the vaccine is expected to be ready for distribution within days.
Health officials released a plan for rolling out vaccine access in phases to those in most critical need first.
Phase 1
- Hospital ER and other staff
- Home care staff
- COVID testing staff
- Student health providers
- Staff and residents at nursing homes
- 1st responders with direct public exposure
- Pharmacists and staff
- Primary care providers, and Urgent care staffs
- Patient transports crews
- Dentists
- Adults with high-risk conditions including cancer, COPD, heart failure, renal disease, obesity, sickle cell, diabetes, dementia, liver disease
Phase 2
- Critical infrastructure workers including teachers and child care workers, all ages with underlying conditions, healthy people over 65, Corrections residents and staff
Phase 3
- Young Adults
- Children
- Universities
- Entertainment
Phase 4
- Members of the general public who have not already received a vaccination
The timeline for when each phase will be rolled out has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.