Who will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine first in Tennessee?

Coronavirus vaccine
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Vice President Mike Pence participated in a Nashville roundtable meeting Thursday to discuss how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed across the state.

During the meeting, Vice President Mike Pence said the vaccine is expected to be ready for distribution within days.

Health officials released a plan for rolling out vaccine access in phases to those in most critical need first.

Phase 1

  • Hospital ER and other staff
  • Home care staff
  • COVID testing staff
  • Student health providers
  • Staff and residents at nursing homes
  • 1st responders with direct public exposure
  • Pharmacists and staff
  • Primary care providers, and Urgent care staffs
  • Patient transports crews
  • Dentists
  • Adults with high-risk conditions including cancer, COPD, heart failure, renal disease, obesity, sickle cell, diabetes, dementia, liver disease

Phase 2

  • Critical infrastructure workers including teachers and child care workers, all ages with underlying conditions, healthy people over 65, Corrections residents and staff

Phase 3

  • Young Adults
  • Children
  • Universities
  • Entertainment

Phase 4

  • Members of the general public who have not already received a vaccination

The timeline for when each phase will be rolled out has yet to be determined.

