Who will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine first in Tennessee?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Vice President Mike Pence participated in a Nashville roundtable meeting Thursday to discuss how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed across the state.

During the meeting, Vice President Mike Pence said the vaccine is expected to be ready for distribution within days.

Health officials released a plan for rolling out vaccine access in phases to those in most critical need first.

Phase 1

Hospital ER and other staff

Home care staff

COVID testing staff

Student health providers

Staff and residents at nursing homes

1st responders with direct public exposure

Pharmacists and staff

Primary care providers, and Urgent care staffs

Patient transports crews

Dentists

Adults with high-risk conditions including cancer, COPD, heart failure, renal disease, obesity, sickle cell, diabetes, dementia, liver disease

Phase 2

Critical infrastructure workers including teachers and child care workers, all ages with underlying conditions, healthy people over 65, Corrections residents and staff

Phase 3

Young Adults

Children

Universities

Entertainment

Phase 4

Members of the general public who have not already received a vaccination

The timeline for when each phase will be rolled out has yet to be determined.

