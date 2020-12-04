91-year-old continues Christmas tradition in Dandridge

Dandridge, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dating back to the 1950′s Dandridge has held a Christmas celebration.

Often a collaboration between the fire department, and the VFW, the town came together to celebrate the holiday.

”It really got you in the Christmas spirit,” said Garland McCoig.

McCoig at the time was just a member of the fire department. Later, he became chief but has always been a key to the Christmas tradition.

“And that’s where it started, we talked about getting a Christmas tree and that’s what we done. That was usually the first thing we done in Dandridge was put up a Christmas tree,” said McCoig.

In his home, McCoig has stacks and stacks of scrapbooks documenting the years of Christmas cheer in town.

McCoig now looks back at everything he has seen at Christmas celebrations over the year.

“We went over and took Santa clause down behind old city hall and I looked around and we were handing out treats and I saw two little boys and little girls they didn’t have no shoes,” said McCoig.

While McCoig admits he is one of the only ones from the 50′s still left who remembers what things used to be like, there’s a story that sticks around in the minds of many.

“So, we got talking about putting it [a Christmas tree] up to where everyone could see it. We usually put it up at the old courthouse and where the old well was at. There was a well that you could pull water out where you could get a drink. So, we decided to put a big tree up so we went to the farm and cut down a big ole cedar tree and brought it downtown and we decided to put it right in the intersection where everyone could see. Coming from Chestnut Hill, Douglas Dam, and Jefferson City, Sugar Fork and all that, and when everyone drove through you could see it and that’s where we put it up at,” said McCoig behind a mask.

While Dandridge continues to weigh its 2020 parade, the memories of Christmas past live on in McCoig.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.