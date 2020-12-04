AAP reveals new guidelines for student athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new guidelines for student athletes Friday.

The AAP now recommends athletes wear cloth masks “at all times for group training, competition, and on the sidelines. Individual sports performed outside, such as golf and singles tennis, are lower risk for transmission ... and a cloth face covering may not be necessary.”

The organization added that it recognized masks might need to be removed under certain circumstances.

“Cloth face coverings have been shown to be well tolerated by the majority of individuals who wear them for exercise, but we acknowledge that the covering may need to be removed under certain circumstances.”

They say cloth face coverings should not be worn for:

competitive cheerleading (tumbling/stunting/flying) and gymnastics

while wrestling

swimmers/dive competitors

Otherwise, “athletes should always wear a cloth face covering when between practice drills, while not on the playing field, on the sidelines, arriving at or departing from the playing facility, in a locker room, and during shared transportation to/from an event.”

AAP adds that face masks should be worn by coaches, officials, spectators and volunteers, as well.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.