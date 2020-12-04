Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

