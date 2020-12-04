Advertisement

Alcoa tries for 6th straight state championship title

The Alcoa Tornadoes have won an astounding 18 football state championships in 34 tries, the latest being in 2019.
Alcoa at Maryville for the teams' 92nd meeting
Alcoa at Maryville for the teams' 92nd meeting(WVLT News)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Tornadoes have won an astounding 18 football state championships in 34 tries, the latest being in 2019.

The Tornadoes will try for their sixth championship win in a row against the Milan Bulldogs on Friday.

During the playoffs, Coach Rankin’s team shut out Johnson County and Kingston, and then gave up a total of 20 points in wins over Gatlinburg-Pittman and Red Bank.

Their defense is truly the key in their game Friday. The team’s defensive game, especially its front seven, has dominated opponents all season long. The test this week will be to stop Milan’s Anthony Brown. Brown, a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award, has received an offer to play for Alabama. He’s rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Alcoa will look to stop brown at the point of attack as well as win the turnover battle.

You’ll be able to watch it all unfold on MyVLT beginning noon Friday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

The former home of Melissa Kirby engulfed in smoke.
Knoxville family of 8 loses pets in fire started by heater, officials warn of home heating dangers
Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney presidential race come to...
Former presidential candidate proposes giving $1,500 to Americans willing to take vaccine
Oak Ridge - West game
Oak Ridge faces off against Summit in state championship
On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!