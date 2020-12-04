Alcoa tries for 6th straight state championship title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Tornadoes have won an astounding 18 football state championships in 34 tries, the latest being in 2019.

The Tornadoes will try for their sixth championship win in a row against the Milan Bulldogs on Friday.

During the playoffs, Coach Rankin’s team shut out Johnson County and Kingston, and then gave up a total of 20 points in wins over Gatlinburg-Pittman and Red Bank.

Their defense is truly the key in their game Friday. The team’s defensive game, especially its front seven, has dominated opponents all season long. The test this week will be to stop Milan’s Anthony Brown. Brown, a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award, has received an offer to play for Alabama. He’s rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Alcoa will look to stop brown at the point of attack as well as win the turnover battle.

You’ll be able to watch it all unfold on MyVLT beginning noon Friday.

