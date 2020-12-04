Advertisement

Authorities on scene after shots reportedly fired at Sweetwater Police Dept.

Authorities said a person called in saying they were shot at while outside the police department.
Sweetwater Police Department
Sweetwater Police Department(Sweetwater Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Sweetwater Police Department after shots were reportedly fired Friday morning.

Authorities said a person called in saying they were shot at while outside the police department.

A witness at the scene told WVLT they saw a woman in a car chasing another vehicle. The woman allegedly fired shots at the vehicle and ended up at the police department.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and no one was injured, MCSO said.

The woman who fired shots has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Investigation underway after Tennessee toddler found dead

Latest News

UT men’s basketball activities identified as COVID-19 cluster
Signs will be placed at all trolley and tram stops to notify passengers of the service...
Trolleys in Pigeon Forge temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns
The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.
Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Browns
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on four...
Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel