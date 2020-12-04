Authorities on scene after shots reportedly fired at Sweetwater Police Dept.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Sweetwater Police Department after shots were reportedly fired Friday morning.

Authorities said a person called in saying they were shot at while outside the police department.

A witness at the scene told WVLT they saw a woman in a car chasing another vehicle. The woman allegedly fired shots at the vehicle and ended up at the police department.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident and no one was injured, MCSO said.

The woman who fired shots has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

