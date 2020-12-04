Cloudy to start the weekend but cold sun ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather alert closes out this evening. Be mindful that even though rain is nearing its conclusion, ponding will remain on the roads.

There’s lots of clouds Saturday and some widespread fog Sunday. Light snow returns at higher elevations on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today’s rain puts us closer to a top-five all time year for rain in Knoxville! While the WVLT Weather Alert ends at 6 o’clock Friday, we’re still gray and soggy and cold. Ponding and slow traffic could lag a couple hours behind that.

We’re chilly and cloud-covered tonight. There’s still some heavy mountain rain and that slides northeast from Monroe to Blount to Severe and Cocke Counties. Late tonight, rain turns to snow above about 5,000 feet. It’s little-to-no impact, though, for locals and tourists alike.

We’re stuck with a blanket of clouds for much of the day Saturday. Temps are still well-below typical weather for the first week of December.

In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, the rain is all gone at Neyland. Sunshine will be pretty tough to generate, though, as clouds are stubborn to clear most of the day Saturday. Game time temperatures start around 47 before hitting the lower 40s by the game’s end.

Florida at Tennessee Saturday at 3:30 PM (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a beauty! We’re near 50 in the Valley, with clouds by night. That precedes some snow in the ‘horseshoe.’ That’s the higher elevations outlining the Tennessee River Valley. This should be a bit more snow than late Friday night. However, it’s not really a big storm, per se.

There’s plentiful sunshine for much of next week but it’s cold and well below typical December weather.

Lows are near freezing pretty much every day this week - and that’s for Knoxville. Dress for cold weather on the Plateau and if you live in the foothills: you could easily be in the low-to-middle 20s every morning next week.

The early forecast for next Saturday is a decent chance of rain showers.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

