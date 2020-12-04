Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Browns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans announced country music legend, Dolly Parton will serve as the 12th Titan for Sunday’s game.

Parton will hold the position for the first time as the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns.

The LEGEND @DollyParton will bless us on Sunday as our honorary 12th Titan. ⚔️ #CLEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/SJ5hE1GS4I — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 3, 2020

Nissan Stadium announced #TitansCode Blue for the game. Special “Code Blue” gear is available at the Titans Pro Shop and special free blue light bulbs are available for fans at Academy Sports locations.

The Titans are currently 8-3 along with the Browns. The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.

