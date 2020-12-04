Advertisement

Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Browns

The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.
The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.
The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.(Tennessee Titans)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans announced country music legend, Dolly Parton will serve as the 12th Titan for Sunday’s game.

Parton will hold the position for the first time as the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns.

Nissan Stadium announced #TitansCode Blue for the game. Special “Code Blue” gear is available at the Titans Pro Shop and special free blue light bulbs are available for fans at Academy Sports locations.

The Titans are currently 8-3 along with the Browns. The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Investigation underway after Tennessee toddler found dead

Latest News

UT men’s basketball activities identified as COVID-19 cluster
Signs will be placed at all trolley and tram stops to notify passengers of the service...
Trolleys in Pigeon Forge temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on four...
Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel
Lockers
Ex-Tennessee teacher, coach charged with raping teen student