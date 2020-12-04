Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Cleveland Browns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday Dolly Parton will serve as the 12th Titan for Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium.

This will be the first time Dolly will hold the honorary position as the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns. Titans superfan Mandisa will be singing the National Anthem.

The Titans announced a “Code Blue” for the game as both teams are 8-3.

The Titans take on the Cleveland Browns in Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

