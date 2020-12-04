Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases surprise Christmas bonus track

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced the surprise release of a bonus track for her Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

The album was the country star’s first holiday album in decades and released in early October. Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

Parton released the bonus track “I Still Believe” on her Twitter Friday afternoon.

Fans can watch Parton’s first live performance of the song Sunday night during the ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ special on WVLT.

