Dolly Parton releases surprise Christmas bonus track

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced the surprise release of a bonus track for her Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

The album was the country star’s first holiday album in decades and released in early October. Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

Parton released the bonus track “I Still Believe” on her Twitter Friday afternoon.

Surprise! I’ve released a special bonus track for #AHollyDollyChristmas called “I Still Believe” 🤍 Stream it now! You can watch my very first live performance of it Sunday night during my ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Special on CBS! https://t.co/izFed8og5Z pic.twitter.com/KVdQNGIVLf — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 4, 2020

Fans can watch Parton’s first live performance of the song Sunday night during the ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ special on WVLT.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.