Dolly Parton’s ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ airing on CBS Sunday, Dec. 6

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton(Stacie Huckeba | Cracker Barrel)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s latest holiday special is airing on CBS.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas”, a one-hour entertainment special will air on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The special will include tracks from her latest album.

According to CBS, Parton will be performing on an intimate, candlelit set, filling living rooms with powerful, faith-filled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to help viewers celebrate Christmas.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” Parton said.

Parton is set to share Christmas stories from her own past as well as faith-based recollections of the holiday season, aimed at spreading much-needed cheer after a challenging year.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” added Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events/Alternative and Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific songwriting, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s one and only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

