Donate to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during Radio for Kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is asking for the community’s help to raise donations.

Radio for Kids will be broadcast on the Summit Media family of local stations, including Star 102.1, Hot 104.5, WNOX 93.1 and The Wolf 100.3.

There are several ways to donate including:

Calling (865) 656-KIDS (5437)

Venmo your donation to “EASTTNCHILDRENS” your donation to “EASTTNCHILDRENS”

Text RADIO to 51555

You can also visit the ETCH website to submit a donation online.

