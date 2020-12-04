Advertisement

Donate to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during Radio for Kids

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is asking for the community’s help to raise donations.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital
East Tennessee Children's Hospital(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is asking for the community’s help to raise donations.

Radio for Kids will be broadcast on the Summit Media family of local stations, including Star 102.1, Hot 104.5, WNOX 93.1 and The Wolf 100.3.

There are several ways to donate including:

  • Calling (865) 656-KIDS (5437)
  • Venmo your donation to “EASTTNCHILDRENS”
  • Text RADIO to 51555

You can also visit the ETCH website to submit a donation online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
A large law enforcement presence was drawn to a West Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday night.
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes into KPD cruiser during police chase

Latest News

Denali National Park shared video of two Canada lynx spotted in the park just days after...
Denali National Park spots lynx family ‘out for a stroll’
Lynx family
Lynx family on a stroll in Denali park
On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!
And that sets up a WVLT Weather Alert
Weather Alert Friday for nuisance rain