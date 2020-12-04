Downtown Knoxville becomes destination for homeowners and night-life seekers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the early part of the 20th century, downtown Knoxville was a growing city.

Photos from the times show cars lining the street with people taking in the entertainment.

Rick Dover is the President of Dover Signature Properties of Knoxville and was at UT in the 70s and remembers times when downtown wasn’t a destination.

”It was classic urban flight, boarded up storefronts, parts of this building were boarded up, it was dangerous no one went downtown,” said Dover.

He is now one of many private and public developers using the buildings of downtown Knoxville as their blank canvas.

”I think I kind of get why cities and urban living, dining, and entertainment and human connection is so powerful,” said Dover. “You know it’s funny, someone said Knoxville was in such bad shape it wasn’t even worth tearing down, and you know I think that’s true and it neared to our benefit because we had so many blank canvases to work with that once the urban situation played out people wanted to be a part of it starting with millennials.”

Officials in Knoxville are working to create an area where the possibility of growth is almost endless.

”We’re going to make it happen on our end so it won’t be a failure of the city of Knoxville if the development doesn’t happen we’re going to do everything we can do if you’re willing to come down and work with us,” said Rick Emmett the City of Knoxville’s downtown development coordinator.

In 2020, when many are turning to ways to social distance, the answer for some has always been in Knoxville.

”That’s one thing the city of Knoxville has been on the top of, is outdoor seating for a long time. We have something like 60 patios downtown, and we thought of this ten years ago,” said Emmett.

