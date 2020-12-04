Elkmont Road temporarily closed for bridge repair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced a section of Elkmont Road will be temporarily closed for drivers as crews conduct bridge repairs.

The closure will begin Monday, Dec. 7 at through Friday, December 18. The closure will be in place from 7 a.m. Monday to Friday at noon each week. The area will be fully open to traffic on the weekends.

The road closure begins at the Elkmont Campground and restricts driver’s access to the Jakes Creek and Little River Trailheads. Day hikers are advised to park at the Elkmont Campground, which is closed for the season, and walk to the trailheads.

Backcountry permit holders are allowed to drive through the closure area and pass over the bridge under direction of the on-site construction crew to access the trailheads for overnight parking. Cemetery access will also be accommodated throughout the closure period.

The bridge repairs are part of the Federal Highway Administration project to replace seven bridges and repair seven others across the park. Repair work includes repointing masonry, sealing cracks, and repairing deck joints.

