Advertisement

Ex-Tennessee teacher, coach charged with raping teen student

Williams resigned during his suspension and before the start of the school year this fall, the statement said.
Lockers
Lockers(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee high school teacher and coach was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a 16-year-old student at his home, police said.

An indictment charged Timothy Williams, 30, with two counts of aggravated statutory rape of a female student in connection with a June meeting at his Nashville home, Metro Police said in a statement.

Williams was formerly a teacher and coach at Mt. Juliet High School, about 20 miles outside of Tennessee’s capital city.

Investigators said Williams communicated with the teen through social media and drove to Mt. Juliet to pick her up at a friend’s house and take her to his home, according to a statement from Nashville officials. Police did not comment further on the encounter.

Williams had worked for Wilson County Schools since 2013 teaching social studies and coaching football and track, news outlets reported. The district immediately suspended him upon learning of the allegations over the summer, according to a statement from the district obtained by news outlets.

Williams resigned during his suspension and before the start of the school year this fall, the statement said.

Wilson County Schools said it was continuing to work with law enforcement in the investigation.

Williams also was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a July 8 search warrant executed at his home, court records showed. The documents alleged that detectives found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside.

Williams remained in the Davidson County jail on a $50,000 bond on Thursday afternoon, news outlets reported. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Investigation underway after Tennessee toddler found dead

Latest News

The teams will face off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.
Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Browns
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on four...
Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel
aquariums
Collaboration between aquariums helps save endangered fish
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Byron...
Tennessee inmate’s execution put on hold due to COVID-19