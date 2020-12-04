Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said former Knox County Commissioner Scott Davis was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly punched a dog, struck a woman in the face, then pulled a gun on deputies.

According to court documents, a woman arrived at a home on Ashland Springs Way to serve civil paperwork notifying Jones of a lawsuit filed against his business.

The woman told authorities that Jones followed her to her vehicle, then struck her dog with his fist and said “if I ever see you all again, I’ll kill you.”

Jones then allegedly threatened to shoot the woman and struck her across the face. Officers reported observing an injury to the woman’s face that matched the description of what she said happened.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw Davis go into his home and close the door. Officers reportedly saw through a window as Davis retrieved a shotgun. Deputies pulled their weapons and ordered Davis to drop his gun. Davis reportedly initially refused and yelled “**** you all, I don’t have to do anything” and “Shoot me.”

Officers said Davis eventually dropped the gun but refused to remove away from it and struggled as he was being placed under arrest.

Davis is listed as the President and owner of Eagle Bend Development.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to animals. He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center.

