Former presidential candidate proposes giving $1,500 to Americans willing to take vaccine

(WVLT/CNBC) - As states across the country prepare to get their populations vaccinated, a former presidential candidate offered a bold proposal to get citizens to take it.

CNBC reports former congressman, and 2020 presidential candidate, John Delaney suggested paying Americans to get more people to take the vaccine.

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end Covid and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said in an interview with CNBC.com.

Though vaccines are becoming a closer reality, with states facing a Friday deadline to submit requests for doses of the Pfizer vaccine, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration will consider authorizing emergency use of two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna later this month, but current estimates project that no more than 20 million doses of each vaccine will be available by the end of this year, and both vaccines require a second dose.

This puts leaders in the position of deciding which members of the public should get the vaccine first. On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, along with Vice President Mike Pence, revealed a phased plan to rollout any potential vaccine with hospital ER and other staff, COVID-19 testing staff and others having first priority in phase one.

Delaney added that government has to create an incentive to “really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine.” He continued to say that no one would be forced to take the vaccine or be a part of the incentive program.

CNBC reports that sending Americans $1,500 in exchange for vaccines would cost $380 billion. Such a plan faces a steep climb in Congress, where lawmakers are still stymied on potential COVID-19 relief. As it stands, CBS News reports that Americans are likely to see stimulus checks, or really any relief, before December 31.

However, Delaney stressed that tying stimulus money to vaccinations could be the most efficient strategy to reach herd immunity. Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort, said on CNN on Sunday that early data on the Pfizer and Moderna shots suggest about 70% of the population would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, which he believes could occur in May. By that point, the country will have been dealing with the pandemic for over a year.

