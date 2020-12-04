Advertisement

Former Tennessee teacher accused of raping teen

Police in Tennessee say a former high school teacher and coach has been jailed on accusations he raped a 16-year-old student at his home.
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a former high school teacher and coach has been jailed on accusations he raped a 16-year-old student at his home.

Nashville Metro Police say 30-year-old Timothy Williams was charged Thursday with aggravated statutory rape of a female student in connection with an encounter in June in Nashville.

News outlets report that Williams formerly taught and coached at Mt. Juliet High School. Police allege he communicated with the teen over social media.

The district says it suspended him upon learning of the allegations this summer and he subsequently resigned. Wilson remained jail Thursday.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu and COVID-19 will be be heavily...
That cough might not be COVID-19 related this winter, doctors say
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after...
Kentucky mayor charged after falling asleep in drive-thru line, rear-ending a truck
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
Kentucky man pleads guilty to killing 23-year-old woman