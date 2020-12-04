Advertisement

Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade canceled

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade has been canceled, according to a release from the city.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas parade scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 has been canceled, according to a release from the city.

The city made the announcement late Friday afternoon saying, “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 45th Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.”

The city said the parade cancellation comes due to rain and falling temperatures which “have created adverse weather conditions.”

The city added it hopes visitors will return for the parade next year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Investigation underway after Tennessee toddler found dead

Latest News

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) looks for room to get around Tennessee defensive back...
Vols set to host #6 gators in rare December battle
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
There are lots of clouds on Saturday and widespread fog on Sunday
Cloudy to start the weekend but cold sun ahead
Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday's game against Browns.
Dolly Parton announced as 12th Titan for Sunday’s game against Cleveland Browns