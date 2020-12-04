Advertisement

Gov. Lee proclaims Dec. 11 ‘Tennessee Environmental Council Day’

The day is in honor of the non-profit organization’s 50th Anniversary. TEC was found on December 11, 1970.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee proclaimed December 11 as “Tennessee Environmental Council Day.”

The day is in honor of the non-profit organization’s 50th Anniversary. TEC was found on December 11, 1970.

In his proclamation, Gov. Lee encouraged Tennesseans to do something positive for the environment, “like planting a tree or a vegetable garden, composting, recycling, cleaning up streams, and getting involved in local community efforts.”

“I can think of no better way to celebrate the longevity and effectiveness of this organization and its aspirations for the future of Tennessee’s environment, then to get outside and do something positive to make a difference,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council. “This honors our founders, considers future generations, and bears immediate results, all from simple acts that can be taken from home, anywhere, anytime in Tennessee,” says Barrie.

Gov. Lee will share a message during the TEC’s 50th Anniversary online event. Watch the event live here.

