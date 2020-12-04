Hunt Road Bridge reopens following months long closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the Hunt Road Bridge over Alcoa Highway has reopened to traffic.

The bridge was first closed on June 13. The bridge was demolished between June 14-18 and the area remained closed for six months. Traffic was detoured during the demolition process using existing ramps.

Officials warned drivers that road construction is still ongoing in the area. Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.

