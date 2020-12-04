Advertisement

Hunt Road Bridge reopens following months long closure

Officials warned drivers that road construction is still ongoing in the area.
Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the Hunt Road Bridge over Alcoa Highway has reopened to traffic.

The bridge was first closed on June 13. The bridge was demolished between June 14-18 and the area remained closed for six months. Traffic was detoured during the demolition process using existing ramps.

Officials warned drivers that road construction is still ongoing in the area. Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Investigation underway after Tennessee toddler found dead

Latest News

The area will be fully open to traffic on the weekends.
Elkmont Road temporarily closed for bridge repair
BlueCross Bowl
LIVE: Alcoa Tornadoes face Milan Bulldogs in state championship
Ober said snow-makers have been making snow over the past week when temperatures allowed.
Ober Gatlinburg slopes open Friday
Vols basketball home opening game canceled due to COVID-19