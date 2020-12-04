Advertisement

‘I will kill you and your dog:’ Tenn. man arrested after pointing rifle at couple

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man was arrested Friday morning after deputies say he pointed a gun at a couple and threatened to kill them and their dog, WJHL reported.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Beaver Creek Road after receiving a call about an alleged aggravated assault.

A couple told deputies that their dog had gotten loose and entered their neighbor’s yard.

While retrieving the dog, the couple said 36-year-old Travis Jones came outside with a rifle and pointed it at them.

Jones reportedly threatened the couple and said “I will kill you and your dog.” SCSO reports Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Jones remains in the Sullivan County Jail.

