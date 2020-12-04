Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Two Kentucky brothers were arrested after reportedly duct-taping a woman and raping her during a home invasion.

Elizabethtown police said 20-year-old Isabel Tzunux-Zacarias and his juvenile brother broke into the victim’s home on Nov. 24.

The brothers reportedly found the victim upstairs and duct-taped her hands, mouth and eyes. The two then took turns holding down the victim and sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Police reports stated the brothers duct-taped the victim’s legs together before leaving the home.

Tzunux-Zacarias was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on Dec. 3 and charged with complicity to rape, kidnapping, burglary and sodomy. Charges against the juvenile have not been released due to his age.

