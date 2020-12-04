Advertisement

Kentucky man pleads guilty to killing 23-year-old woman

News outlets cited court records in reporting that 25-year-old David Sparks entered the plea Monday in Garrard County Circuit Court.
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman whose remains were found six months after she disappeared. News outlets cited court records in reporting that 25-year-old David Sparks entered the plea Monday in Garrard County Circuit Court.

He was indicted last year on murder and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock, who was last seen in January 2019 leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and two other men.

A tip about a foul odor led authorities to search property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County, where they discovered Spurlock’s remains.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 17.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu and COVID-19 will be be heavily...
That cough might not be COVID-19 related this winter, doctors say
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after...
Kentucky mayor charged after falling asleep in drive-thru line, rear-ending a truck
File photo
Former Tennessee teacher accused of raping teen