Knoxville family of 8 loses pets in fire started by heater, officials warn of home heating dangers

Officials say the fire was caused by a heater.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family is now looking for a new home after their house on Shipetown Rd caught fire Monday afternoon.

Melissa Kirby, says her three pets--a rabbit, kitten, and puppy--were not able to be saved from the blaze.

“I probably could have took it a little bit easier if I just walked away knowing my pets survived. That’s been the hardest thing cause I know they were panicking, and I hope they didn’t suffer too much,” says Kirby.

The mother of eight says investigators determined the cause was from a heater plugged up inside the home.

Kirby says she typically doesn’t leave her heater on while she’s away from home, but the new indoor pet owner, says she wanted to keep them warm.

Jeffery Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire says they’ve seen an increase in house fires this year.

While heading into the colder months, Bagwell says they’ve responded to several fires related to space heaters and chimneys.

“This is the time of the year where we want to remind folks to be sure to use those space heaters wisely. The number one thing that we tell people is if you leave, turn them off! Unplug them, get them away from the wall,” shared Bagley.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Kirby and her family.

