Lady Vols add Furman to schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee women’s basketball team, which is 2-0 on this young season, has added a home game with Furman to its schedule next week. The Lady Vols and Paladins (1-1) will meet in a 7 p.m. contest on Dec. 10 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be streamed live on SECN+.

UT and Furman have met four times previously through the years, with the Big Orange holding a 4-0 advantage in the series. The most recent match-up came on March 18, 2000, when a #2/2 Lady Vols squad defeated the Paladins, 90-38, on The Summitt in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Furman, which was picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference this season, is led by 11th-year head coach Jackie Carson. The Paladins’ top player is 5-foot-9 redshirt senior wing Tierra Hodges, a preseason All-Southern Conference Team selection and a member of the 2021 Preseason Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Watch List. Hodges averaged 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest last season.

