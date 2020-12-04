Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges Tennessee’s path to restoring voting rights violates constitutional law

A federal lawsuit alleges that Tennessee’s path for restoring a felon’s right to vote has not only silenced Black voters but also contains constitutional and federal law violations.
(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal lawsuit alleges that Tennessee’s path for restoring a felon’s right to vote has not only silenced Black voters but also contains constitutional and federal law violations.

Voter rights advocates submitted the class action complaint Thursday.

They argue the state’s current process is “unequal, inaccessible, opaque, and error-ridden,” while stressing that it has resulted in a “disparate impact” on Black Tennesseans.

The legal challenge is being led by the Campaign Legal Center on behalf of the Tennessee NAACP and five Tennessee residents who have unsuccessfully attempted to restore their right to vote.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

On a WVLT Weather Alert Friday
Nuisance rain to cause slow-downs Friday, but the weekend looks great!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu and COVID-19 will be be heavily...
That cough might not be COVID-19 related this winter, doctors say
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton was arrested for driving under the influence after...
Kentucky mayor charged after falling asleep in drive-thru line, rear-ending a truck
David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
Kentucky man pleads guilty to killing 23-year-old woman
File photo
Former Tennessee teacher accused of raping teen