Lee criticized by Senate minority leader on COVID response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee faced some criticism from Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro Friday for his response to coronavirus in the state.

On Friday, Lee announced a new executive order allowing the National Guard into hospitals to deal with the increase in cases and hospitalizations.

National Guard members will be used to

Perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings, including but not to limited to hospitals, emergency departments, and alternate care sites (collectively, “Facilities”)

Operate public or privately owned, permitted ambulance service vehicles with a licensed service.

Perform authorized nursing and other functions in Facilities

The order comes as Tennessee has seen record-breaking numbers of cases and deaths. As of Wednesday, there were only eight ICU beds available in the East Tennessee region. Also on Wednesday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force released data encouraging state leaders to enact new public health orders in Tennessee to curb the spread of the virus.

“The depth of viral spread across Tennessee remains significant and without public health orders in place compelling Tennesseans to act differently, the spread will remain unyielding with significant impact on the healthcare system,” the report said.

Governor Lee has, so far, resisted calls to implement a statewide mask mandate, instead giving that power to individual county mayors.

On Friday, Yarbro decried the situation in the state, “Because Gov. Bill Lee has failed to take the most basic steps to protect Tennesseans, we are in a crisis where he has to call in the National Guard to deal with overwhelmed hospitals and literally thousands of preventable deaths,” Yarbro said on Twitter.

Because @GovBillLee has failed to take the most basic steps to protect Tennesseans, we are in a crisis where he has to call in the National Guard to deal with overwhelmed hospitals and literally thousands of preventable deaths. https://t.co/EPJjAai0Jy — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) December 4, 2020

As of December 4, Tennessee added an additional 95 deaths, bringing the total to 4,879, with an additional 11 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,485.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.