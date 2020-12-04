Advertisement

LIVE: Alcoa Tornadoes face Milan Bulldogs in state championship

BlueCross Bowl
BlueCross Bowl(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Tornadoes aiming for a sixth championship win in a row s they take on the Milan Bulldogs in the Class-3A Blue Cross Bowl game. The Tornadoes have 18 state championships in 39 title game appearances. That is the most in Tennessee high school football history. You can watch the game on MyVLT.

Gary Rankin’s Tornadoes would waste no time in making things happen. On the first drive of the game, the Tornadoes would convert a couple key third downs, get some nice running from quarterback Caden Buckles, but the big play was a long pass completion from buckles to Brayden Anderson. That would set up a short touchdown run by Ahmaudd Sankey as the Tornadoes take a 6-0 lead in the Class-3A state championship game against Milan. The PAT was failed.

The Tornadoes have one of the best defenses in the state, giving up just 20 tiotal points so far this post season. Well, that defense continues it’s strong play holding Milan scoreless in the first quarter. meanwhile, on its second possession, the Tordanoes get another big pass play, this time 38 yards from Buckles to Anderson!

That play would lead to another short Amhaudd Sankey TD run. Point after was good giving Alcoa a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

