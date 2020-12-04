Messy, rainy today, WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT Weather Alert for Friday is because all this rainy is moving through during the day. This cold front then leaves us with a chilly weekend, but mostly dry for a couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy and warmer, under that blanket, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The leading edge of rain is inching into our area. This makes for a rainy start on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky to the Tennessee line, and some showers reaching out into the Valley.

Our WVLT Weather Alert is focused simply on that this is a messy, rainy day. The impact would be minimized if this was at night, but it’s a good half an inch to 1 inch or more for much of our area throughout the day. This can go from some wet roads to ponding and more wrecks, so use caution and assume there are slowdowns ahead. Don’t forget your headlights during the day too, it’s state law that if you’re wipers are going, your lights should be on!

Highs today are cooling through the rain, with midday temperatures peaking around 47 degrees and then hovering in the low to mid 40s the rest of today.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with showers tapering off and spotty snowfall taking over in the Smokies. You could easily spot flurries flying in the lower elevations, but accumulating snowfall of a couple of inches sticks to the mountaintops only. The low will be around 35 degrees to kick off Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts off cloudy with some flurries, but clouds are breaking up and leaving. We’ll top out around 47 degrees for a high. Which leads to kickoff for your “I’m All Vol” Forecast. The shade in Neyland kicks in quick, and the wind will be chilly. It will be partly cloudy by the late afternoon to evening, and temperatures cool to the upper 30 by the end of the game.

Sunday continues with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible late, after a high around 49 degrees. We’ll actually see a few showers move in Sunday night and scattered Monday. This is some early wintry mix to snow showers, then rain showers in the Valley Monday with a high of 42 degrees. Meanwhile there’s still a mix to snowfall throughout most of the day on Monday outlining the Valley, in the higher elevations. Mountain snow showers and flurries for our area linger into Tuesday morning.

