Oak Ridge faces off against Summit in state championship

This will be the 39th title game appearance in Wildcat football history.
Oak Ridge - West game
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night sees Oak Ridge battling Summit for a shot at a state championship.

This will be the 39th title game appearance in Wildcat football history. Oak Ridge has won it all a total of seven times, the last in 1991. This is Summit’s fifth shot at a state championship.

Coach Joe Gaddis’ Wildcats have won eight straight games, including a COVID-19-related win over Fulton, heading into Friday night’s matchup. The team’s victories in the playoffs have been over Soddy-Daisy, Rhea County, West and a 14-0 win over South Doyle in the TSSAA State Semifinals.

During the game, the Wildcats look to stop Summit quarterback Destin Wade. A finalist for the Tennessee TItans Mr. Footbal award, Wade has rushed for seven touchdowns and passed for nine more in the playoffs. But, good news for the Cats, their defense has been stout during the post-season, holding three of their four opponents to less than 10 points.

Wade can cause problems through the air on the ground, and his success will be the key for Summit to win against the Wildcats. Oak Ridge has had success coming up with turnovers in the playoffs and will look to continue that against the Spartans.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Friday, and you can catch it on MyVLT.

