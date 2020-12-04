Oak Ridge reverse Christmas parade set to attract thousands

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge tradition has changed course this year.

Placed in the backyard oasis, Janet and John Avery’s handiwork stood out.

“It’s just something I saw and said ‘hey, I want to make some of these for our yard’, and so we just did it,” said Janet Avery.

Their handcrafted Christmas tree farm will be on display at Oak Ridge’s parade next Saturday.

Meet Janet Avery, an Oak Ridge Reverse Christmas Parade participant who will be lined up on Lafayette Drive next Saturday to wave to parade spectators. Confused about what a reverse parade is? Watch @wvlt at 4, 5, 6 to learn and see what Janet’s “float” will be. pic.twitter.com/HPlVzgERg2 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) December 4, 2020

“We love our community. We live here, we work here. So just being part of that is just exciting,” explained Avery.

The parade’s been an Oak Ridge tradition for more years than Chamber of Commerce leader, Kathy Gillenwaters, knew.

“So we had seen floating around on social media about a few communities and other areas who had tried this reverse parade concept,” said Gillenwaters.

A reverse parade meant the spectators will drive along Lafayette Drive while the participants are stationary.

“That way they can see the parade from the safety of their vehicle, and it’ll be warmer that way, too. So we think people will really enjoy this,” said Gillenwaters.

Avery explained, “I think we need some Christmas cheer. And we need to know that 2020 is not completely taken over.”

The parade will be Saturday December 12 from 6-8 p.m.

