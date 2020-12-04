Advertisement

Ober Gatlinburg slopes open Friday

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Gatlinburg officially opened the slopes Friday.

The slopes will open Friday at noon. The lifts will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ober said snow-makers have been making snow over the past week when temperatures allowed.

The Magic Carpet conveyor lift, Upper Bear, Mogul Ride, Cub Way, Castle Run, Ski School and Terrain Park will open with a 12 to 24-inch base of snow.

