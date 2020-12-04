Parents charged with murder after autopsy determined baby died due neglect

WILMINGTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WECT) - The parents of a two-month-old in North Carolina are under arrest after the infant died due to neglect in August, according to officials.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Michael Madry and 31-year-old Lindsey Johnson were charged with first-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Madry reportedly called 911 in early August and reported his baby was cold to the touch and bleeding from the nose. Dispatch told Madry to pull over and wait for first responders to meet them.

The baby was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

When officials visited the couple’s home they found a twin brother to the infant who was cold to the touch and had a weak pulse. The child was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

Investigators said the first baby died due to neglect, according to an autopsy. The second child suffered from malnourishment, arrest records stated.

The parents were taken into custody and being held without bond.

