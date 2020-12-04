Advertisement

People with diabetes should be prioritized for COVID-19, Vanderbilt researchers say

The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.
The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of...
The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers said lawmakers should prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine for those with diabetes.

Researchers said individuals living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who test positive for COVID-19 are three times more likely to have severe symptoms that may lead to hospitalizations, WTVF reported.

The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.

“I think these data support prioritizing individuals with type 1 or individuals with type 2 diabetes for immunization alongside other high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk of getting very sick with COVID-19, such as heart or lung disease,” said Justin Gregory, MD, MSCI, lead investigator for the study.

Researchers studied more than 6,000 patients who were diagnosed with COVID from March until August. The study analyzed the overall impact for those with type 1 diabetes, individuals with type 2 diabetes and those who did not have diabetes.

An estimated 1.6 million individuals have type 1 diabetes in the U.S., Vanderbilt says. Read the full study here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Investigation underway after Tennessee toddler found dead

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton’s ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ airing on CBS Sunday, Dec. 6
Tenn. man arrested after pointing rifle at couple.
‘I will kill you and your dog:’ Tenn. man arrested after pointing rifle at couple
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between...
Vols to face Vandy December 12, host A&M on the 19th
Isabel Tzunux-Zacarias, 20
Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion
Lady Vols set to open season vs. WKU
Lady Vols add Furman to schedule