That cough might not be COVID-19 related this winter, doctors say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Is it COVID-19? The common cold? Or just the flu?

There’s a fine line between the three, which is why local doctors said you should know the difference.

Knoxville Allergy and Asthma specialist Dr. Marek Pienkowski said winter could be considered ‘inside allergy season.’ This is the time where people are cranking up the heaters, causing a little cough or a runny nose.

A runny nose could be more affiliated with the flu or a cold. That includes coughing, as long as it’s not a dry cough.

“When you switch to heating systems you increase dramatically the amount of dust particles in the air at home. So, a flareup of allergic symptoms may be presented with a cough,” Pienkowski said.

Dr. Pienkowski said if you have any doubt, get a COVID-19 test. He also said one of the best things to do during the winter months is clear out the lungs with some fresh, crisp East Tennessee air.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the flu and COVID-19 will be heavily present this winter.

To best identify symptoms, view this chart.

