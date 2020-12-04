Trolleys in Pigeon Forge temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge officials announced the city’s mass transit system has temporarily shut down after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Pigeon Forge Mass Transit services will be suspended from Dec. 3 through Dec. 16. This includes all trolleys and trams.

During the temporary closure, Pigeon Forge Mass Transit administrative offices will also be closed.

All trolleys and offices will be thoroughly disinfected over the next two weeks, according to Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster.

“We understand the inconvenience and apologize for the short notice. Officials will monitor the situation with plans to return the trolleys to service on Dec. 16. We hope this provides a time of healing for employees and their families,” Teaster said.

Signs will be placed at all trolley and tram stops to notify passengers of the service suspension.

Officials said, ETHRA may be another transportation option. More information regarding scheduling and routes is available at https://www.ethra.org/programs/16/public-transit/ or by calling 1-800-232-1565.

