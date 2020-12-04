2 marshals wounded in shootout with trooper-shooting suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City early Friday that left two of the officers wounded.

The two marshals were injured in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation in the Bronx but were in good condition, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Killed in the shootout was 35-year-old Andre Sterling, the official said. His gun was recovered. He was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Sterling had been sought in the shooting of a 28-year-old trooper on Cape Cod during a late-night traffic stop. The trooper was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

