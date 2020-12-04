Advertisement

UT men’s basketball activities identified as COVID-19 cluster

Vols basketball activities were suspended after Barnes and multiple other Tier 1 staffers tested positive.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials identified men’s basketball activities at Pratt Pavillion as a COVID-19 cluster.

According to UT, exposure occurred on Nov. 20. On Nov. 23 head coach Rick Barnes announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Vols basketball activities were suspended after Barnes and multiple other Tier 1 staffers tested positive.

A cluster is defined as “at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location,” UT officials said.

