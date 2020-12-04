Advertisement

Vanderbilt-Georgia game postponed due to Commodores’ player shortage

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt’s game against Georgia on Saturday has been postponed.

The university said the decision was made due to a shortage of Vanderbilt players.

COVID-19 issues and injuries on the Commodores’ roster, putting them below the SEC’s 53-player minimum.

The was originally scheduled to take place in Athens at 2 p.m. The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 19.

If Georgia qualifies for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Vanderbilt-Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the SEC East in the conference title game.

