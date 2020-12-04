Vols basketball home opening game canceled due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols Basketball season-opening game against UT Martin has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Vols were set to play on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena, but according to The University of Tennessee, positive COVID-19 tests at UT Martin caused them to back out of the game.

Officials said they are searching for a new opponent to play next week.

This news comes after the Vols returned to practice Friday even as the program was identified as a cluster.

